Hydrogen bus service’s trial run satisfactory — Lee

KUCHING: Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin is satisfied with the resumption of the trial run of the hydrogen bus service here, and hopes that the public would take advantage of the free bus service.

“The bus is in perfect condition, similar to when the vehicle first arrived before the start of Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lee, who went on the ‘Downtown Heritage Loop’ route on Thursday, said the trial operation period was also important to the bus manufacturer and the state government, in that it was used to gather data in preparation for future public transportation plans in Sarawak, including the proposed adoption of hydrogen-powered feeder buses for the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system.

He commended Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), for managing the trial run.

Meanwhile, the resumption of the service was conducted in accordance with the standard operation procedures (SOP) including temperature-scanning of passengers before boarding.

The interior of the bus would sanitised at the end of every trip during the trial operation period, from 8am to 6.30pm daily.

Passengers could take the Downtown Heritage Loop, where the bus would depart from the bus stop in front of Riverside Majestic Hotel.

The daily departure times are 8am, 10am, 2pm and 5pm. There is no service during the weekends throughout the trial run.

Meanwhile, a series of discussions had been held between Sarawak Metro and the bus manufacturer, Foshan Feichi Automobile Manufacture Co Ltd (Feichi) of China – resulting in the deployment of local technicians to perform the necessary scheduled maintenance works on the buses, in accordance with the required specifications, while ensuring the warranty for the vehicles would remain intact.

During the MCO period and due to travel restrictions, Feichi had agreed to assist local technicians through virtual training sessions and also to perform maintenance via online platforms, as part of the efforts to make sure that the buses would be back on the road despite the challenges faced due to Recovery MCO running until Dec 31.

The vehicles had also gone through all the necessary inspections, and received the mandatory approvals from the relevant agencies, such as Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB), Road Transport Department (JPJ), and Puspakom, to ensure reliability and roadworthiness.

Among those who also went for the test ride with Lee were the Transport Ministry’s permanent secretary Buckland Bangik, and senior management staff members of Sarawak Metro and SEDC.