Man gets 6 years, 3 strokes for possessing cutter knife

KUCHING: The Sessions Court here sentenced a man to six years jail for possessing a cutter knife at a public place without permission yesterday.

Judge Steve Ritikos also ordered Muhammad Hafiz Bujang, 27, to be caned three strokes after he pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substance and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 which provides for a minimum jail term of five years and a maximum of 10 years and caned if convicted.

The court also ordered the jail term for this case to be enforced from Aug 27, 2020, concurrent with the six-month jail sentence he is currently serving for stealing.

According to the charge, the man was charged with committing the act on July 17 at 3.50 pm at Lorong 10, Taman Senggi Siniawan in Bau.

Based on case facts, the complainant was driving along Lorong 6 of the residential area when he stopped the accused from breaking into the house of a neighbour. The complainant’s neighbour was trying to restrain the accused who was pointing a cutter knife at him.

Investigation found that the accused had previously removed a car battery from a house at Lorong 10 of the same residential area. He threw it away and fled after he was spotted. He was nabbed after a police report was lodged and was sentenced to six months jail on Aug 27 after pleading guilty to stealing.

DPP Danial Ilham Kamaruddin called for stern deterrent punishment. The accused was unrepresented by counsel.