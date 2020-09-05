Masing: Abang Johari did the right thing by stopping UMNO from coming to S’wak

KUCHING (Sept 5): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg did the right thing in stopping UMNO from coming to Sarawak, said Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Sarawak has disallowed UMNO making any inroad into Sarawak since Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud was Chief Minister in the 1980s.

He said the reasons for Abang Johari stopping UMNO from coming to Sarawak were as valid as they were in the 1980s and those reasons were still valid now.

“UMNO doesn’t really understand Sarawak, and some leaders in UMNO are aware of their shortcomings on Sarawak, and therefore, did not force their way in.

“I am confident that UMNO under Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will keep their distance from Sarawak,” he said in response to the Chief Minister’s statement on the same issue recently.

Masing, however, believed that one or two bad apples in the barrel doesn’t mean that the whole apples in the barrel are rotten.

“I suggest that we stop generalising on an organisation base on one bad happening or utterance.

“If we do, we can never go forward in administration this country,” he added.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, had maintained that Umno will not be allowed to enter Sarawak, describing the GPS ally under the new federal government as “extreme”.

He said Umno parliamentarians would harp on religious issues which he felt was a personal matter between a person and God.

“They don’t know our culture. In Sarawak, we co-exist. We will not allow them (Umno) to come into Sarawak, they are extreme. We can take care of ourselves,” he said before presenting RM6.75 million to the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) for its new community hostel on Wednesday.