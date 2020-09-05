More need to speak up in Parliament against Pasir Puteh MP’s Bible remark, says Chong

KUCHING (Sept 5): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has questioned the apparent lack of condemnations by MPs from the state’s local parties in Parliament towards Pasir Puteh PAS MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh’s derogatory remarks about the Christian Bible.

“The leaders from these local parties made press statements in Sarawak local newspapers condemning the PAS MP, but regrettably, none of their elected representatives spoke out on this matter in Parliament, the forum where the derogatory remark was made, the place where the PAS MP and other PAS MPs should be confronted directly,” he said in a statement.

Chong claimed many state political leaders had come out condemning the statement made by Nik Muhammad Zawawi but none of the MPs from the same local parties stood up to criticize the Pasir Puteh MP’s remark in Parliament.

The state DAP chairman further added that only members from DAP rebuked the Pasir Puteh MP’s remark in Parliament, including Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

“On Aug 27, Dr Yii moved a motion in Parliament to seek a retraction and apology from the Pasir Puteh MP for his insult towards the Bible, but the Deputy Speaker appointed by the Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition simply pushed aside the said motion.”

Chong pointed out there were 13 MPs from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), two from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), two from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), one from Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), two from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and two from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), but none of them spoke up to condemn the Pasir Puteh MP’s statement.

“Undoubtedly, all Sarawakians, including Muslims and non-Muslims, are resentful over the insult towards the Bible by the PAS MP in Parliament,” he said.

“It seems that when it comes to the defense of the minority’s rights and dignity, it is still DAP who will at the very first moment step forward to confront the oppressors and the offenders.”