Online gambling top-up agent arrested by Padawan police

KUCHING: Another online gambling top-up agent was arrested yesterday during an ongoing operation conducted by Padawan District Police Headquarters to combat illegal gambling.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the 29-year-old male from Kampung Sekambal was arrested during a raid at a convenience store at 10pm.

He confirmed that the suspect was involved in illegal gambling after inspection was conducted at his mobile phone.

“Investigations also found that he admitted to have been working as a top-up agent for online gambling”, he said in a statement today.

The police also confiscated a sum of cash with papers written with numbers suspected to be related to the illegal gambling.

Meanwhile, Aidil said efforts to track the mastermind behind the gambling activity is currently underway.

“As such, we appeal to the public who has information on illegal gambling to come forward to assist in the investigation,” he said.