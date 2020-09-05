Papar MP backs dam project, assures benefits for affected villagers

PAPAR: The Member of Parliament for Papar, Ahmad Bin Hassan, yesterday extended his appreciation to the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Shafie bin Haji Apdal for proceeding with the construction of the Papar Dam if Warisan returned to power after the Sept 26 Sabah snap election.

He said the acute shortage of water in the district necessitated building the dam and will boost the industrialization agenda in the west coast of Sabah, particularly Papar.

“Papar is one of the fastest growing districts in Sabah and much of it is propelled through the Pan Borneo Highway project. So a stable and larger supply of water is needed to cater to future development in this district.

“This is more so since more residential and commercial buildings are being built here that are sold at a much lower price compared to districts in Greater Kota Kinabalu such as Penampang, Putatan and Sepanggar,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad also believes that the Papar Dam can play a major part in convincing foreign investors to come and invest in the district.

“Land, energy, water and human resources are the important enablers that investors normally would weigh in before deciding to invest in any area in Malaysia.

“Out of the four (enablers), Papar has three where it has large land mass and gas can be outsourced from Kimanis – the only thing left is to have stable supply of water and Papar Dam is the solution for this,” he said.

Ahmad also acknowledged the reservations and objections forwarded by a small group of people from Kg Terian, Penampang regarding the proposal to build the dam but assures them that a discussion with the affected villagers is a must to explain in detail what benefits the government has to offer for their well-being.

“Warisan aspires to implement the process transparently and to do so, we need to engage with the affected stakeholders so that the State Government will understand their concerns.

“I don’t have the finer details of the dam but since the dam will be located in this district and as the Member of Parliament for Papar, I can always arrange for discussions to be held between the affected stakeholders and the government.”

He added the proposal will be subjected to procedures such as a feasibility study, environmental report, compensation and socio-impact study on affected stakeholders so there are still several processes to go.

Bersatu Penampang Division, however, insisted that the dam should be put on hold for practical reasons.

Instead pushing for the RM3 billion controversial project, its division chief Datuk John Ambrose said it would be wise if portion of the budget be diverted for the realisation of the flood mitigation project, rehabilitation of irrigation facilities, clearing of clogged river mouths in ten districts, including other malfactioned drainages.

Shafie had said that the project be carried out as part of development in the district with the money coming from the Warisan-led State government.

“I am suggesting to put the Papar dam on KIV and use portion of the budget to improve our existing irrigation facilities, clearing of clogged rivers and the construction of the flood mitigation project,” he said.

The senator emphasized that the measures are indeed necessary because of the alarming flash flood situation in Penampang, Papar and other districts.

He said people in Sabah particularly Penampang and nearby districts, suffered greatly whenever there was heavy downpour.

“Flash flood victims suffer sleepless nights, anxiety and damage to properties … The flood problem must be given priority!” he stressed.

Last month, John also said that it was a blessing in disguise that the proposed construction of the Class 3 Clinic Project in Penampang did not materialize because the construction site is a flood-prone area.

Instead of the Class 3 Clinic, he said Penampang need a full-fledged hospital as well as additional polyclinic and construction of SMK Kipouvoi.

He said additional health care facilities particularly a full-fledged hospital, will greatly help the local populace.

“We are now facing a pandemic and the world is confronted with various kinds of health problems, hence, it is only necessary for the government to seriously look into the health aspect of the growing population,” he opined.

He said providing and implementing development projects for the communities are important, but such projects must be in accordance to the needs of the Sabahans.