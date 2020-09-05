Police rescue 3 women suspected to be human trafficking victims from reflexology centre in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 5): Three women suspected to be victims of human trafficking were rescued by the police following a raid on a reflexology and health centre at Jalan Tuanku Osman here on Sept 1.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said police raided the centre at about 6.30pm and found the three Vietnamese women, all in their 30s, together with the premise owner and the keeper.

“The 22-year-old owner and the 35-year-old keeper, who operated at the counter of the premise, were arrested during the raid,” he said in a statement today.

Police also seized several items from the premise, including two key chains, one note book and RM200.

He said police would investigate the case under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007.

The two suspects have since been remanded for six days.