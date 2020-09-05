Polls round the corner?

Rumour that PBB candidates have been issued Letter of Acceptance fuels speculations state election will be in November

KUCHING: Speculations are rife that the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will be dissolved at the end of October to pave the way for the state election in November.

These speculations were fuelled by the rumour that Letter of Acceptance (LOA) have been issued to Pesaka Bumiputera Besatu (PBB) candidates for the next state election.

Several PBB assemblymen and officials when contacted said they knew nothing about the issuance of the LOA but a message from an aide to a minister said it was true.

James Chin, a professor of Asian studies, when asked for his opinion did not believe the rumour on the LOA but said the state election could be held anytime soon.

“GPS machinery is more or less ready; the only thing holding them back is the instability of the federal government.

“Holding the state election sooner rather than later is good for GPS as the opposition is not ready,” he said.

Chin said GPS would also keep an eye on the outcome of the Sabah state election.

“If Warisan does well using anti PN/BN as their mantra, GPS might be worried but will still go ahead with the election as the economy next year will be really bad.”

However, an opposition DUN member said the assembly is unlikely to be dissolved next month to pave way for the 12th state election in November this year

According to the assemblyman who declined to be named, if DUN were to be dissolved next month, the state ruling coalition, GPS, would have to issue notices to DUN next month.

He also said that the next DUN sitting is scheduled for November while the next Parliament sitting will commence on Nov 2 and the 2021 Budget is expected to be tabled on Nov 6.

He opined that GPS would want to take the cue from the outcome of the Sabah state election set for Sept 26 before a decision to dissolve DUN Sarawak.

“If they (GPS) dissolve (DUN) at end of October, they may have to give notice for DUN in October (for sitting in November, the Parliament sitting is Nov 2, (2021) Budget is Nov 6.

“And I doubt if November is a good time to call the (state) election. I think they are likely to read into the Sabah election results and decide whether to dissolve the assembly,” he told The Borneo Post last night.

The DUN member felt that even the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government would look to the Sabah election results to decide whether to dissolve Parliament and call for a snap election next month.

“Otherwise, it (Sarawak state election) will be beginning of next year, after CNY (Chinese New Year),” he believed.

On Wednesday, PBB executive secretary Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antek told The Borneo Post that PBB would kick off its series of conventions in Miri today (Sept 5). He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman and PBB president, will open the Miri convention.

He added that some 700 delegates from 17 PBB branches in Miri would be expected at the convention. At present, PBB has approximately 350,000 members from 82 branches.

On Aug 22, Abang Johari, when attending an event in Mukah, said GPS is expected to field several new faces in the next state election, given that several incumbents would not be seeking re-election.

On Aug 8, Abang Johari told reporters here that the state election was still far away.

“Who said? Sikda lah, agi lama (No, still a long way ahead),” he said in response to speculations that the state polls could be held as early as next month.

The current DUN term ends on June 7, 2021, if not dissolved earlier. This is because the current assembly first sat on June 7, 2016 following the 11th state election on May 7, 2016.