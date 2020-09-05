Revolutionary Bio-Ray motor oil with nano oil particles

MIRI: Touted as the world’s first infrared lubricant, Bio-Ray motor oil is a revolutionary breakthrough in lubricant technology.

Bio-Ray motor oil is formulated through a proprietary process that incorporates far-infrared technology. This process improves the molecular structure of oil and lubricants, creating nano oil particles that bonds extremely well with metal surfaces.

The nano oil particles sticks onto metal surface and engine components, creating a super protective membrane that protects and lubricates the engine.

As a result, drivers can expect immediate improvement in performance – increase horsepower, better fuel economy, reduction in engine temperature, lower engine noise and smoother ride.

With regular use of Bio-Ray Motor Oil which protects against wear and tear, life span of the engine will significantly increase.

An immediate boost in engine power Bio-Ray Motor Oil is truly ‘horsepower in a bottle’, just pour it into your car or any vehicle and feel the difference.

Vehicle owners will also find start-up will be much easier even in cold condition. Bio-Ray motor oil protects the engine even before the ignition is turn on.

Apart from that, Bio-Ray motor oil comes formulated with ‘Active Cleaning Technology’ to help clean the engine while driving. It dislodges impurities and cleans the engine, allowing the engine to operate efficiently, restoring engine peak performance while reducing fuel and maintenance cost.

The lubricant is able to clean the engine immediately after the first servicing. Bio-Ray’s active cleaning technology helps clean and flush the engine of sludge and carbon from hard to reach areas.

Headquartered in Singapore, Bio-Ray Motor Oil was developed by Dr Tor Lam Huat during the 1990s.

Dr Tor had said motor oil and engine are like blood and heart and Bio Ray motor oil is like healthy ‘blood’ for your engine. If the blood is not clean or contaminated with virus and high cholesterol, the heart will suffer from heart attacks, hypertension and stroke.

Similarly, he said if we use poor quality motor oil, its poor lubricating effect will cause great friction and tear around the pistons, cylinder walls and other moving parts of the engine. At the same time, poor lubrication reduces engine horsepower and requires fuel consumption. At the end of the day, you spend more money on repair costs and higher fuel consumption than buying excellent quality Bio-Ray motor oil.

With so many lubricant brands in the market, Bio-Ray motor oil is able to stand out among the competition with its proprietary manufacturing process which integrates infrared technology to improve the characteristic of the lubricant.

The manufacturer of Bio-Ray motor oil is so confident that the lubricant will stand up to extreme condition.

Recently, two tests have been conducted in Miri where a car was drained of its engine oil (which was previously filled with Bio-Ray Motor Oil) and thereafter was driven for a distance of over 70 kilometres from Riamtech Institute of Technology to Tusan Beach and back.

A second test was conducted at the car park area of the Miri Stadium and a car emptied out of all engine oil, was driven to Kuala Baram and return to its initial station.

During the tests, both cars did not suffer engine damage, neither did the engines overheat during the journey.

These tests proved that Bio-Ray motor oil super protective membrane continues to work and protects the engines even when the oil is drained out.

Other tests had also been conducted and Bio-Ray motor oil had proven to reduce fuel consumption by up to 15 per cent.

There are many positive testimonials on the effectiveness of Bio-Ray motor oil which can be accessed through social media.

Bio-Ray Motor Oil is proven to reduce operation costs with fuel saving and lower maintenance cost. Smart workshop business owners now choose and recommend Bio-Ray motor oil to customers.

With grades ranging from fully synthetic to mineral-based, Bio-Ray motor oil is suitable for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, trucks, buses, lorries and machinery.

Apart from motor oil, there are also the Bio-Ray fuel additive and Bio-Ray engine treatment oil.

All Bio-Ray products are manufactured to meet and exceed all strict regulatory standards such as American Petroleum Institute (API) and Japanese Automotive Standards Organisation (JASO).

In Miri, Bio-Ray products are marketed and distributed by Bio Ray Lubricant (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd. For further information, contact James Wong at 012-8736789 or Jordan Toh at 019-8253333.

The company is also the sole distributor of Bio Ray lubricant in Sarawak.