RM3.3 million roads upgrading project in Batu Kawah awarded

KUCHING: A project to upgrade roads in the Batu Kawah constituency worth RM3.3 million was awarded to a contractor by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) yesterday.

The contract was handed over to the contractor during a simple ceremony witnessed by Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Batu Kawah assemblyman and Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president.

In a SUPP statement, Dr Sim pledged to bring more development to his constituents under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government.

“I would always ensure that residents in Batu Kawah constituency enjoy better infrastructure.

“As such, I have applied for RM3.3 million development fund from the Sarawak government to upgrade all the roads to individual houses here (in Batu Kawah),” he said.

Dr Sim added that the RM3.3 million fund comes under the GPS government’s Rural Transformation Project (RTP) fund.

He thanked the SUPP Segobang sub-branch committee members and area chief in assisting MPP with its surveying work.

He said this had helped the council to complete its project open tender process within the stipulated period.

Dr Sim reminded the contractor to adhere to the project work schedule and deliver quality result for the road upgrading project that had been awarded to them.