Sarawak picked as regional host for ICCA congress

KUCHING: Sarawak has beaten Seoul of South Korea in the bid to become the Asia-Pacific host of the Regional Hubs of International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress 2020.

Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) regards the win as ‘momentous news for Sarawak’s business events (BEs) industry’, in line with the reopening of this sector in July.

The hybrid Regional Hub Congress – to run simultaneously with the main ICCA Congress 2020 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan – will bring together association executives, local and national industry professionals, and ICCA members in Kuching on a six-day educational, networking, and business escapade to share the latest developments and innovations within the world’s business and travel sector affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In total, there are seven regional hubs, two of which are virtual, complementing the Global Congress in Kaohsiung.

The Sarawak Asia Pacific Regional Hub ICCA Congress 2020 will take place from Oct 31 to Nov 5 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), with BESarawak as the local host and organiser.

The event is endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Sarawak, Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau, ICCA Malaysia Committee, and Sarawak’s business events industry partners.

“The Sarawak Regional Hub’s theme ‘ICCA Tribe Legacy’ carries on from the successful ICCA Congress four years ago in Kuching, and will focus on the true ROI (return-on-investment) of conventions that goes beyond direct delegate expenditure.

“Education sessions will be on-site at the BCCK and live streamed from ICCA’s World Congress Kaohsiung.

“Sarawak’s programme – a combination of knowledge sharing, relationship building, business development and CSR (corporate social responsibility) – will drive home a key message: conventions are not just contributing to economies, but they also drive economies through the long-term legacies that they leave behind,” said BESarawak in a statement yesterday.

ICCA chief executive officer Senthil Gopinath said the ICCA Congress 2016 was used as a benchmark in selecting Sarawak as the Asia-Pacific host this time.

Gopinath also said this year’s congress would be the first global hybrid experience that ICCA would host.

“We’re excited to be able to offer delegates the opportunity to join from a regional hub. BESarawak, a long-standing member of ICCA, was selected as our Asia-Pacific regional

hub host because of their commitment and creativity, clearly evidenced when the destination hosted one of the memorable congresses of ICCA,” he added.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said while the upcoming hybrid congress would mark another milestone for Sarawak, it would also pave the way for more robust regional and national collaborations, with a pathway for players in Malaysia to lead the region’s business events industry.

“With the Sarawak Economic Action Council’s focus on this broader value, which leverages on the ‘soft power’ from hosting conventions, Sarawak is in the midst of consolidating preparations for the implementation of our all-new ‘Tribe Legacy Sarawak’ programme, which will be adopted from 2021 onwards.

“This will provide a ground-breaking take on evaluating the contributions of business events from a Malaysian perspective to promote a healthy balance between social inclusivity, environmental sustainability and economic prosperity,” he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, BESarawak acting chief executive Amelia Roziman said participants of this year’s hybrid congress would be encouraged to bring a book or two with them as their personal legacy for Sarawak rural libraries and schools.

“Although the Sarawak BE industry has suffered setbacks brought on bythe Covid-19 pandemic, we remain steadfast to our social responsibility commitments and will continue with our focus on Sarawak’s communities through an extension of our ‘2016 Book Share’ programme, driven by the Librarians Association of Malaysia Sarawak Chapter, and first introduced at the ICCA Congress four years ago,” she said.