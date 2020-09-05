SGH blood bank short of A positive blood type, appeals to donors to come forward

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Hospital’s mobile Blood Bank will be making its rounds around the city as part of a blood donation drive initiative, as the hospital is currently has a shortage of A positive blood type.

‘’The Blood Bank Sarawak General Hospital appeals to all blood donors to come forward and donate blood to ensure continuous and sufficient blood stock for the needy patients daily,” said the hospital in a statement.

It said a blood donation drive will be organised at Aeroville Mall here near Stutong Baru Road tomorrow (Sept 6) from 9am and 2.30pm organised by the Federation of Chinese Youth.

Today, a blood donation campaign is being organised at Kuching City South Council (MBKS) Community hall from 9am to 2pm by RHB Batu Kawa branch and another one is being held at Emart Batu Kawa by Sarawak Blood Donors Association from 10am to 3pm.