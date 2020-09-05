SUPP Kuching branch officially names Bong Lian Huan, Jong Yean Pin as Padungan candidates

KUCHING (Sept 5): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Kuching branch has officially named Bong Lian Huan and Jong Yean Pin as the candidates proposed to contest in the Padungan seat in the next state election.

“We actually had endorsed these two candidates since June last year but now we want them to be on the ground doing everything as official candidates from today onwards,” said SUPP Kuching branch chairwoman Datuk Lily Yong, who is also the Padungan operations room’s director for the coming state election.

She said this after a symbolic handing over ceremony of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) flags to the two candidates at a coffeeshop at Carpenter Street here today.

Yong said the two candidates had been working very hard in serving the people for the past two years, even during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period and she felt now was the time for them to go ‘full swing’ by making themselves better known by the public.

“This is the mandate given by SUPP Kuching branch to these two candidates and we hope they can win the Padungan seat in the next state election but of course, the final decision on which candidate is chosen will depend on the GPS-led state government,” said Yong, adding both Bong and Jong would bring new positive vigour to the local politic scene.

Moreover, Yong said she was not surprised that many political parties had publicly expressed their intention to contest in the Padungan seat, as the constituency is located at the heart of the capital city of Sarawak.

“Padungan has never been a ‘quiet’ seat, whether in the state or federal election. I am not surprised there will be many candidates interested to contest but it does not matter. The most important is to be sincere in carrying out our job to serve the community and speak up for the people. It’s only then you can win the people’s heart,” said Yong.

She said SUPP would not be complacent to wrestle back the seat in the state election, despite former Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak member Wong King Wei not defending the seat and quitting the party due to internal differences.

Meanwhile, both candidates, Bong and Jong, promised that they would strive to work for the betterment of Padungan areas if elected.

“The handing over of the GPS flag to us shows that we are ready and our branch machinery and operations room are ready to face the upcoming state election. We will uphold our principle and struggle of GPS and fights for the interest of Sarawak,” said Bong.

At the same time, Jong lamented that Padungan had not seen much development for the past 10 years and he would seek to revive the businesses in the areas, especially those severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.