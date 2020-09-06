Baru: Don’t turn politics into a tool to create chaos among community

MIRI (Sept 6): Political parties intending to contest in the Ba Kelalan state constituency are reminded not to turn politics into a tool to create chaos or disunity among the multi- religious community for political gain.

In saying this, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said that politics was like any other non-government organisation (NGO) and would bring about unity and harmony if used in a proper manner.

“Politics are like NGOs, the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) and religious bodies like the churches that promote unity and stability,” he said after launching a ‘Gotong Royong’ cleanliness campaign in conjunction with Malaysia Day in Long Tukon Lawas on Saturday.

Baru, who is also Selangau MP, pointed out that there were several individuals who were actively moving around the constituency and trying to create issues, which he feared could lead to disunity among the people.

Thus, he reminded those political parties to have a clear vision of what they were fighting for and not merely for power, position or wealth.

“It is still clear at the back of my mind when I was asked by a journalist on what would my first step be when I first won the Ba Kelalan seat in 2011.

“My reply was that I was going to serve my constituents, protect and safeguard their interests including this country as well as Sarawak,” he said.

He went on to say that politicians must practise what they preached and to have a strong self-esteem so as to prevent themselves to fall into traps of political lust.

Baru said these were the reasons behind his decision to leave Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and join local based party Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Meanwhile, chairman of PSB Long Tukon Samion Tagal in his speech, pledged the branch’s support towards Baru, who would be defending the seat in the next state election.

The Ba Kelalan seat is expected to see a multiple corner fight between PSB, PKR, Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.