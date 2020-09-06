CM recalls Lim’s ‘unforgivable’ insult and its consequences

MIRI: Former Finance Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s insult that Sarawak would be financially ruined under the GPS government torpedoed Pakatan Harapan’s chances of returning to power after the walkout of dissenting Bersatu and PKR MPs in February.

Chief Minister and PBB president Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg made this comment in his keynote address at Northern Region PBB party convention in Miri yesterday. GPS, he said, later chose to help form the federal government with Perikatan Nasional to pull Malaysia back from the political imbroglio to face the Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty.

“Accusing us of bankrupting Sarawak was an insult that I cannot accept, and what we all cannot accept,” he told the 800 delegates and observers from 17 branches gathered in Miri.

Abang Johari , who is also Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said Lim’s remark was an unforgiveable insult to the intelligence of Sarawakians in running their own state by dipping into its state reserves.

The chief minister went on to say that when PH took over from Barisan Nasional as federal government after the last general elections, it stopped funding many major projects and programmes approved by the previous government for Sarawak.

Being an opposition-held state, GPS government stepped up to fund it to ensure continuity with state funds, he added.

He noted that Lim’s words came back to haunt him and Pakatan Harapan when they tried to seek GPS support to return to power after then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen had urged GPS to put any previous disagreement aside and join it to form the new federal government but this was spurned.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan sounded the election drum by rallying all PBB leaders and members to stand fully behind Abang Johari to lead GPS to secure another resounding mandate for GPS in Sarawak.

He said the chief minister has proven his capability in championing the interests of Sarawak, approving billions of ringgit for public amenities and utilities when PH slashed funding and stalled infrastructure projects and welfare programmes.

A strong and united PBB, as the backbone of the ruling coalition, has played a key role in the past and is now on course to win the next election battle again with the solid support of leaders and members behind their party president.

“In political democracy, power is from victory. Our leaders cannot work for us if we don’t support them. If they lost their power, we also lost. If they win, it is a joint victory,” he said of the need for esprit-de-corp in PBB.

Also present at the convention were PBB secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Wanita chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Youth chief Gerald Rentap Jabu and other party leaders while SUPP, PRS and PDP were represented by president Dato Sri Dr Sim Hui Kian, president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing and secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang Rining respectively.