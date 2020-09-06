Construction of new SK Senari in full swing

KUCHING: The Demak Laut constituency will have a new school to replace the dilapidated Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Senari.

Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said the application to replace the school was made in 2015 and an allocation of RM16 million was approved under then government (BN) but the budget was reduced to RM6.8 million when the federal government changed its administration.

“However, the state government still accepts this (reduced) allocation because we have long-term plans to build more settlement areas in Demak Laut,” he added.

He was speaking after launching the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Organisational Inclusiveness Initiative Programme with the Community at the Community Hall, Kampung Senari here yesterday.

Dr Hazland added that although the approved allocation was reduced, he will continue to seek additional funds in the future to set up other facilities at the school.

According to him, the construction work of SK Senari is in full swing and is expected to be completed within the next two years.

“The construction of this new school is at 10 per cent currently, and once completed it can provide comfort and safe environment for the students,” he said.

Meanwhile, the assemblyman also gave an update on SK Tanjong Bako which is also in dilapidated condition.

“The application for the rebuilding of SK Tanjong Bako has not been approved but we will continue to apply for the allocation from the federal government for the safety and comfort of our children there,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Hazland said Kampung Senari was chosen as the first village to implement the programme before it is held in other areas under the DBKU administrative area.

The programme aims at inculcating the spirit of co-operation among the residents as well as creating a safe, beautiful and clean environment.

“We hope that this programme will be able to further strengthen the relationship within the community and DBKU,” he said.

At the event, Dr Hazland presented a contribution of RM5,000 to the SK Senari Parents’ and Teachers’ Association, a contribution to students to further their studies at the institutions of higher learning and the handing over of the Kenyalang Gold Card to Senari Village Head, Ali Amit.

Also present at the event was DBKU Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan.