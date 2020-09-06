Continue to comply with SOPs as war against Covid-19 has not been won, says Uggah

KUCHING (Sept 6): Sarawak seems to have flattened the curve of Covid-19 but the war against the deadly virus has not been won, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Doulgas Uggah Embas today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman thus appealed to all to continue complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing face mask, observe physical distancing and avoid visiting crowded places.

“I extend appreciation to all for your support and cooperation. Even though we are now at the recovery stage (Recovery Movement Control Order), I urge all to continue observing the SOP,” he said before performing the earth-breaking ceremony for the St. Basil’s Parish Centre here.

Uggah reminded individuals to seek immediate medical attention if they are suffering from a flu or shortness of breath.

He also stressed the importance of the implementation of the 14-day mandatory quarantine for all those returning to the state from abroad.

In Sarawak alone, he said 20 of such cases were tested negative for Covid-19 upon entry into the state, but their test results during the quarantine period came back positive for the virus.

According to him, the United States recorded 6.4 million Covid-19 positive cases and this figure is more than double the total population of Sarawak.

He said both Brazil and India recorded four million positive cases for the virus.

“In Southeast Asia, the Philippines recorded 255,000 cases and Indonesia having 190,000 cases. Malaysia is lucky, recorded 9,338 cases, of which, Sarawak had 699 cases, and 19 casualties,” he added.

Uggah said the community must continue embracing the new norm, one of which is not shaking hands with others as a form of greetings.

“Smile lovely (to greet), that’s the new norm. Because of Covid-19, we have to do what needs to be done.”

He observed that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the lifestyle of everyone with many of them opting for technologies to do transactions while a few people picking up new hobbies.

Uggah, who is Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, hoped that more people would participate in the agriculture sector.

“Even my wife starts growing cherry tomatoes during the Covid-19 pandemic. We want more to take part in (modernisation of agriculture). We need to move along that direction,” he added.