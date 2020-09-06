Covid-19 detected at Tawau football competition, all involved must be screened

TAWAU (Sept 6): Individuals involved in a football competition at Tawau Prison field and Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) Stadium recently who have yet to go for Covid-19 test, should do so immediately.

Tawau District Health Officer, Dr G. Navindran said as of this afternoon, about 100 people have turned up for the Covid-19 screening test at Tawau Health Clinic in Kubota here today after being instructed to do so yesterday.

“The screening tests were conducted since 8 am this morning and the screening centre is open until 5 pm, for individuals involved in the football matches to do the Covid-19 screening,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, Tawau District Health Office issued a notice requesting all players, spectators and those involved in the nine-a-side football competition on Aug 28, 29 and Sept 2 at Tawau Prison field and Aug 30 and 31 at the MPT Stadium here to take the Covid-19 screening test.

The notice also urged the individuals involved to call 019-6053475 or 016-4729314 for further enquiries.

The screening test call was made after a referee of the football match, who is also a Tawau Prison officer was found positive for Covid-19 yesterday. – Bernama