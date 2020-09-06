Covid-19: New cases stay in single digit, six reported today

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 6): New positive Covid-19 cases reported remain in single digit with six cases involving three local transmissions and three import cases.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three transmissions in the country involved two cases from the Benteng LD cluster and one case of ‘severe acute respiratory infection’ (SARI) which was detected at a medical centre and is now being treated at Penang Hospital.

He said the three import cases reported in federal territory were infections from Indonesia and Bangladesh and they all involved foreigners.

“This brings the total Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia to 9,397 and there were 154 active cases,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 here today.

He said there were two cases of recovery from Covid-19 today, taking the cumulative total number of recoveries to 9,115 cases or 97 per cent from the overall total cases.

“Currently, there are six positive Covid-19 cases being treated at intensive care unit (ICU) with three patients on respiratory assistance,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were no Covid-19 deaths reported today and the death toll remained at 128 cases or 1.36 per cent of the overall total cases.

On the latest status of Benteng LD cluster, he said there were two additional cases today, (Case no. 9395 and 9396) for the cluster in Sabah.

He said case no. 9395 was a close contact to case no. 9351 and was detected to be symptomatic on Sept 1 before being warded in Tawau Hospital on Sept 2.

“Case no. 9396 is a nephew of case no. 9395. The case was found positive on Sept 5 and warded in Tawau Hospital for treatment,” he said.

The two additional cases today bring the total number of positive cases in Benteng LD cluster to 16 with 776 people screened so far,’ he said. – Bernama