Covid-19: Sarawak marks 7th consecutive day of zero new positive cases today, tally remains at 699

KUCHING (Sept 6): Sarawak today marked its seventh consecutive day of zero new positive Covid-19 cases, with the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remaining at 699, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that a Covid-19 patient had also recovered and was allowed to be discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today.

“The total number of recoveries now stands at 669 which accounts for 95.71 per cent of the overall cases,” it added.

It also said 11 patients are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state of which seven are being treated at Bintulu Hospital, three at SGH and one at Miri Hospital.

In addition, the committee noted that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu remains active in the state with eight cases.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), SDMC said eight new cases were recorded today with one case pending lab test result.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.