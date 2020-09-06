DAP Sg Merah passes 6 resolutions at AGM

SIBU: A resolution calling on Sarawak DAP to consider accepting other opposition parties in Sarawak to form a coalition party in the coming state election was among six resolutions passed by DAP Sungei Merah branch during its recent annual general meeting.

Another resolution urged the federal and state governments to implement an anti-hopping law to increase the confidence of voters and reduce political unrest in the country.

“We also call on the state and local governments to improve and upgrade the existing road conditions in Sibu to cope with the increasing traffic volume and reduce traffic congestion,” said a statement from Sungei Merah DAP Friday.

Other resolutions included opposing any remarks or policies that intend to change the secular system of Malaysia to Islamic system, opposing the implementation of ‘Jawi Day’, calling on the government to restore the status of Sarawak according to the MA63, calling on the state government to vigorously maintain the status of Chinese language, to restore and preserve the bilingual road signs and to let local Chinese radio stations to continue operating in various regions.

Meanwhile, Ling Heng Seek was elected chairman of the branch at the meeting.

The vice- chairman post went to Lau Sieh Chiong. Amy Lau was elected the secretary, with Wong Liong Ping assistant secretary.

The treasurer post went to Wong Pak Kee while Chen Jiun Hao the publicity treasurer.

The women’s affair secretary is Wong Mee Kiong.

The committee members are Wong Toh Hiing and Tang Dai Kee while internal auditors are Dennis Ling and Raphel Lim.