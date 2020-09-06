DAP S’wak ready for state polls, says sec-gen

MIRI: DAP Sarawak is ready to face the state election which will be held either end of this year or early next year.

Its secretary-general Senator Alan Ling said they have been preparing for the election since last year, with all three seats here – Senadin, Pujut and Piasau – to be contested.

“On behalf of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak, we can confirm that about 95 per cent of seats have been agreed upon, while the remainder will be decided later.

Ling said he would leave it to the party’s top leaders whether to pick him as a candidate or otherwise. He added the state election would most likely depend on the outcome of the Sabah’s snap polls, among other issues.

“Firstly, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is still in a not very stable situation because its 113 seat majority is not as solid as PH’s 109 seats.

“Secondly, GPS will have to see the results of Sabah snap polls before deciding on the next course of action.

“It is also possible that there could be a new coalition formed after the Sabah polls,” he said.

Ling, who is also chairman of DAP Piasau branch and DAP Pujut chairman Dr Ting Tiong Choon jointly chaired a joint annual general meeting of three branches (Senadin, Pujut and Piasau) yesterday.