Fadillah: Pasir Puteh MP bible remarks have nothing to do with GPS

KUCHING (Sept 6): Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof took a swipe at Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh for his recent bible remarks, saying that what the PAS MP said had nothing to do with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) nor was it supported by the state coalition.

He stressed that even though GPS was working with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government, it did not mean that GPS would be support what an individual or MP from the PN coalition had said as it was against its struggle to fight for Sarawak.

“What is the difference with Democratic Action Party (DAP) and PAS last time working together? So, although GPS is working together with the federal government, we are working together through PN Plus GPS. That means we are not part of PN.

“GPS is GPS. Our fight for Sarawak is clear – we prioritise our own Sarawak, which also includes our religious freedom, for the sake of our peace and harmony,” he told reporters this afternoon after a symbolic handing over ceremony of the newly completed roofed corridor of SK Tan Sri Datuk Haji Mohamed to the school management at Taman Malihah here.

Also present was Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The Petra Jaya MP also toured the school compound to see if the school required any other facilities to ensure that its pupils would have a better learning experience.

He added that Nik Muhammad Zawawi’s remark on the bible was his own view and may not reflect his party’s view.

“Please do not bring this issue to Sarawak because we are a peaceful state where we respect one another regardless of our race and religion,” said Fadillah.

Fadillah said Sarawak through the GPS government had proven what it was fighting for by setting up the Unit for Other Religion (Unifor) led by deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“This is a testimony that the GPS state government is different from the peninsula. That is why we separate ourselves from the politics in the peninsula,” he said.