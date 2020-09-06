Head of State observes packed schedule in working visit to Mukah

MUKAH: Many activities have been lined up for Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s two-day working visit to this division.

Upon his arrival here yesterday afternoon, the Head of State received a warm welcome from former Mukah MP Tan Sri Dr Muhammad Leo Michael Toyad Abdullah, Tellian assemblyman Yussibnosh Balo, Mukah Resident Hamdiah Bakir, Mukah District officer Shafrie Saili and a host of local community leaders.

Taib then attended a ‘Meet the People’ session and a lunch with local leaders at Sri Mukah.

This was followed by a visit to the site of the new Mukah Airport project.

The programme continued in the evening with a dinner reception and presentation of donations to the needy folk at Masjid Setia Raja Mukah.

In today’s itinerary, Taib will visit SK Tellian, followed by a walkabout at Kampung Teh and Kampung Tabo.

This afternoon, he is expected to attend an ‘Honour the Warriors’ event at Kampung Teh community hall.

In the evening, there would be a dinner with local heads of various government departments in Mukah.

Taib is expected to return to Kuching tomorrow morning.