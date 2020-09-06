Sabah election: STAR to contest in 15 seats

TAMBUNAN (Sept 6): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) will be contesting in 15 seats in the Sabah state election on Sept 26.

Apart from that, STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said three more seats are still being discussed with Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition parties and they are expected to be settled before the nomination of candidates on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“STAR has asked for 18 seats and we have obtained 15. Three more are being discussed as there are overlapping claims (among PN parties),” he said when met by reporters here today.

The nomination of candidates for Sabah state election is on Sept 12, while early voting is on Sept 22.

However, Jeffrey declined to reveal the full list of seats as well as candidates to be fielded by STAR in the state election and it is expected to be announced simultaneously with other coalition parties of PN on Tuesday or Wednesday.

In this regard, Jeffrey who is also Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister confirmed defending the Tambunan state seat he won in the 14th general election.

Earlier, Jeffrey announced STAR would be contesting in the Paginatan state seat in the Parliamentary constituency of Ranau and would field the seat incumbent Datuk Abidin Madingkir who joined STAR in August after leaving United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) at the end of July.

In the 14th general election, apart from Tambunan, STAR also won the Bingkor state seat and both seats are in the Keningau parliamentary constituency.

Another seat captured by STAR was Sook after its incumbent, Datuk Ellron Angin left Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) in 2018 to join the party. – Bernama