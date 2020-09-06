SK Tan Sri Datuk Haji Mohamed pupils can have assembly indoors soon – Fadillah

KUCHING: Pupils of the 40-year-old SK Tan Sri Datuk Haji Mohamed may soon be able to have their school assembly indoors and protected from weather elements after the Sarawak government approved RM450,000 for the construction of a new hall for their school.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said pupils of the school had been having their weekly school assembly in the middle of the field and if it rains or if the weather is too hot, there was no roof protecting the pupils from the elements.

“The state government has approved RM450,000 for the construction of a new hall for this school. The hall would be able to accommodate two badminton courts, and the design has been approved.

“For now, the school management and its Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) would need to wait for an approval from the Education Ministry before construction can start,” he told reporters after a tour around the school compound this afternoon.

Earlier, Fadillah was inspecting the newly completed roofed corridor of the school and carried out a symbolic ribbon cutting ceremony to open and hand it over to the school.

Accompanying him was Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

On top of that, Fadillah said there would be more additions to the school to improve facilities in the school to improve the learning experience of the pupils there.

“The school management as well as the PTA have requested for additional facilities that are still needed for the convenience of the teachers and students, such as extending the roofed corridor all the way to outside the school entrance.

“This is also for the convenience of parents picking up pupils after school or when sending their kids to school,” he said.