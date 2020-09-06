Stop treating rivers as waste-dumping ground, minister reminds all

MIRI: The onus falls especially on the riverine communities to keep all rivers and their surrounding areas clean and well-maintained, reminds Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said everyone must always uphold the importance of rivers as being the key source of water supply to the people, and they must stop treating them as a waste-dumping ground.

“By ignoring the importance of rivers and continuing to treat them as a dumping ground, it would slowly kill the river ecosystem.

“Once a river is contaminated, the water can never be used for our daily needs.

“Then slowly, the river would be categorised as a dead river, because all the living things that depend on it would have already died,” he said in his opening speech for the ‘Public Awareness of River Cleanliness and Safety Programme’ at Kampung Batu 1 in Kuala Baram yesterday.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, also pointed out that implementing a river rehabilitation programme could be very costly.

“This is why we call for full cooperation from the people to maintain the cleanliness of rivers.

“Only from a clean river would we be able to source not only clean water for our daily use, but also food.

“Rivers are still serving as means of transportation in Sarawak, and from this, it can create employment opportunities.

“Rivers also power up hydroelectricity dams to generate power.”

Adding on, Lee noted that Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) had been carrying out numerous campaigns aimed at raising public awareness of river cleanliness, not only in the urban areas, but also in villages, longhouses and other remote pockets across the state.

However, he stressed that any effort in keeping the rivers clean would remain unsuccessful without the involvement and participation of local communities.

Later, Lee represented the SRB in giving away life jackets to the fishermen in Kampung Batu 1.