Sunday, September 6
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Suspect held over theft of vehicle rims

Suspect held over theft of vehicle rims

0
Posted on News, Sarawak

Malateh watches over the suspect.

MIRI: Miri Residents Committee patrol unit at Vista Perdana here handed over a man to the police for alleged theft of a set of rims from a multi -purpose vehicle parked in front of a house at Pujut Tanjung Batu.

“The crime prevention unit of Miri RC patrolling the vicinity of Vista Perdana came across a group of people holding a man at Vista Perdana at 10.45pm on Friday.

“The patrol unit detained the man who was believed to be involved in the theft of a set of MPV rims in Pujut the day before,” said RC chairman Malateh Mahmud in a statement yesterday.

He said the complainant had met the suspect who later admitted to stealing the rims.

The suspect suffered injuries when he fought to resist arrest and flee.

Recommended Posts