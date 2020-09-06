Suspect held over theft of vehicle rims

MIRI: Miri Residents Committee patrol unit at Vista Perdana here handed over a man to the police for alleged theft of a set of rims from a multi -purpose vehicle parked in front of a house at Pujut Tanjung Batu.

“The crime prevention unit of Miri RC patrolling the vicinity of Vista Perdana came across a group of people holding a man at Vista Perdana at 10.45pm on Friday.

“The patrol unit detained the man who was believed to be involved in the theft of a set of MPV rims in Pujut the day before,” said RC chairman Malateh Mahmud in a statement yesterday.

He said the complainant had met the suspect who later admitted to stealing the rims.

The suspect suffered injuries when he fought to resist arrest and flee.