S’wak Marine Police seize illicit cigarettes, alcohol worth over RM32,000 in Bintulu

By Yunus Yussop on News, Sarawak, Crime

The illicit cigarettes and alcohol seized during the raid.

BINTULU: The Sarawak Marine Police here seized illicit cigarettes and alcohol of various brands estimated to be worth RM32,881.60, including unpaid duty, in a raid at a premise in Jalan Sg Nyigu on Saturday.

Sarawak Marine Police Region commander ACP Shamsol Kassim in a statement today elaborated that the seized items were illicit cigarettes with unpaid duty worth RM17,881.60 and contraband alcohol worth RM15,000 including unpaid duty.

He said that during the 1.30pm, a 30-year-old man believed to be the premise owner was detained.

“The owner of the premises failed to produce any documents related to the goods and all cigarettes and alcohol were confiscated.

“The case will be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.

