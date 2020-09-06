Swinburne wins big at Innovate Sarawak Design Challenge

KUCHING: Swinburne won the overall title and five prizes in other categories at the recent Innovate Sarawak Design Challenge 2020. Team MY310 comprising electrical and electronic engineering students Peter Ling Ting Rang, Tsen Xin Hui and Sarah Jane Kho supervised by Swinburne’s deputy head of School of Engineering Dr Chua Hong Siang and specialist doctor from Sarawak General Hospital Dr Ooi Mong How was the overall champion.

Their project ‘Instant Detection and Identification of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis’ also won the first prize under AI & Data Analytics category.

The mobile application effectively and efficiently detects the presence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis that causes tuberculosis (TB) to complement traditional sputum smear microscopy.

Conventionally, the diagnosis of TB requires only trained lab technicians to manually count the number of bacteria under a fluorescence microscope which is time consuming, physically demanding and time delay in transportation particularly for rural patients far from the laboratories.

This mobile application features an automated and accurate counting of bacteria utilising image processing techniques to determine the severity of the disease within seconds.

User login and verification ensures sufficient data protection and privacy with patient data recorded in a secure database for future retrieval.

Diagnosis results are analysed anonymously to yield meaningful insights such as distribution of TB according to demographic factors. As the system is connected to the Internet, documentation works can be done with ease by medical professionals.

In the same category, Swinburne also grabbed the second and third places for ‘Ensemble Model for Power Outage Prediction’ by Atiqul Islam; and ‘DHL Express Design Challenge: Enhanced Customer Experience and Improving Operation Efficiency’ by Sung Yun Ping and Albe Chai Bing Zhe.

Meanwhile, in IoT category, Swinburne’s team of Lee Zhe Wei and Chua Wei Long won the second prize for ‘Bottle Elimination System and Technology’ project, and third prize in Mobile, Web & Others category for ‘Optoelectronic Biofilm Sensor’ project by Darren Teo Ming Hui. Innovate Sarawak Design Challenge 2020 was organised by DreamCatcher and supported by Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research Sarawak, and Sarawak Multimedia Authority.

LONGi, SAINS and Sarawak Energy were the participating industries.

The event included a panel discussion on ‘Challenges faced by the industry and new skillsets required for fresh graduates in post-pandemic economy’.

The moderator was Haslina Abdul Malek, co-founder of All Aboard Young Leaders Centre while Swinburne Sarawak deputy vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Professor John Wilson ; DreamCatcher chief executive officer Dr Hor Poh Jin; and the Collaborative Research in Engineering, Science and Technology Centre (CREST) Research Management senior vice president Dr Nor Azmi Alias were the panellists.

