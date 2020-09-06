Three Sarawak track athletes to watch

KUCHING: Mandy Goh Li and Alvine Jostine are not only gunning for gold for the Sarawak Contingent and improving their personal best (PB) times.

The hurdling duo are also hoping to get into the national team by producing stellar performances in Sukma Johor next March.

For 20-year old Mandy who is from Jalan Pisang Barat, Kuching, this will be her third and final Sukma outing.

At her debut in Sukma Sarawak in 2016, Mandy finished third in the women’s long jump by registering 5.49m.

Her second Sukma in Perak two years ago saw her switch to the 400m hurdles and winning the silver with a time of 63.68s.

“My personal best time of 62.81s was achieved in the Kuala Lumpur Open in early March this year where I won the gold,” said Mandy who was training under Bukit Jalil Sports School coach Hisham Mustaza before returning to Kuching during the Movement Control Order in March.

Last year, she took the 400m hurdles gold in the Malaysian Grand Prix at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur where she posted 64.91s.

“I am hoping to do 60.00s in Sukma and I have reached about 70 per cent in my recovery after the MCO,” said Mandy who will be pursuing a Physical Education degree at Universiti Putra Malaysia next month.

Alvine, 20, is training full time and focused on his second Sukma outing.

He featured in Sukma Perak in 2018 and made it to the men’s 100m semi-finals.

However, he has also switched to the 110m hurdles this time around and his PB is 14.97s.

“I am targeting to dip under 14.30s and I hope to better my PB in the two-time trials and hopefully be selected to compete in the Perak Open in November,” he said.

Alvine, who hails from Kampung Kuala Tutoh, Senadin, Miri, has gone close last year with 15.00s in the Selangor Open in July, 14.90s in the Sibu Open in September and 14.60s in the Karnival Remaja in October.

In February this year, he posted 15.10s in the Kuala Lumpur Allcomers.

“The times that I registered in the Selangor Open, Sibu Open and Karnival Remaja have given me the boost and confidence to do well in Johor next March,” added Alvine.

Meanwhile, 20-year old Dion Dexter Kedang from Rh Sarudit, Betong, will compete in his first and last Sukma and is also hoping to make an impact in the 200m.

“My 200m PB is 21.96s and I am targeting to do 21.20s in Sukma Johor,” said Dion who joined the state Sukma team after winning the 200m gold with the time of 22.56s at Suksar 2019 in Miri.

His recent achievements include finishing third in the 100m (10.92s) at the Sarawak Open in April 2019, first in 200m (22.80s) at the Kuala Lumpur Allcomers, second in the 100m (11.20s) in the Sarawak Junior 2019 and first in the Sibu Open 2019 200m (22.72s).

He is waiting to be accepted for further studies at a local private university.