Uggah believes PAS MP’s Bible remark will not be an issue for GPS come next state polls

KUCHING (Sept 6): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas believes that the remark on the Bible recently made by a Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh will not be an issue for the state ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) come the next state election which may be called at any time soon.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president and minister in-charge of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) said the GPS state government has done its level best to preserve unity and social harmony in Sarawak.

“Why is it an issue? We have done so much, though. We are united here,” he said when met by The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo after performing the earth-breaking ceremony for the St. Basil’s Parish Centre here today.

Uggah said the Chief Minister and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has shown to Sarawakians that he is the only leader who can lead Sarawak.

He felt that Sarawakians should work hand-in-hand to avoid touching any issues that could split them.

As such, Uggah declined to comment much on the Pasir Puteh MP’s recent remark, stating that he had earlier issued a statement on the matter.

“The (Anglican) Bishop (of Kuching the Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute) has made a very good stance, that let us work together to avoid any issue that can disunite us,” added Uggah.

In his speech prior to the earth-breaking ceremony, the Danald said Christians may feel hurt by certain statement but they must not resort to retaliation.

“We feel hurt or kind of betrayed in some way, but there is no need for us to feel too hurt or try to retaliate in any way. We know who we are with God, and in the (Federal) Constitution, we have every right to practice our religious beliefs.

“We are called names sometimes, but I want to remind you, that is not who we are. And the Bible is very clear (about who we are). There are controversies and questions by other religious bodies, there is no need for us to retaliate. All we need to do is be faithful to our religion and our nation,” he said.

He added: “As we commit ourselves to all that is good, we will be blessed.”

On Aug 30, Uggah appealed to everyone to calm down and cease from engaging in further inflammatory debates or exchanges in both social and print media with regards to Pasir Puteh MP Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh’s recent opinion on the authenticity of the Bible.

He said freedom of religion is provided for in the Federal Constitution and this also meant having mutual respect for each other’s faith and religion.

“Every religion is sacred to its followers and no one should play God and judge the authenticity or correctness of another faith or religion as this can cause religious conflicts and chaos.

“We have laws such as the Sedition Act and the Penal Code to prevent religious conflicts among the different faiths and religion. The relevant authorities must act to strictly enforce our laws for any breach thereof by anyone to ensure continuing respect for our laws and judicial system,” he said in a statement.