Voon urges govt to issue strict warnings against MPs who resort to extremist remarks

KUCHING (Sept 6): Political activist Voon Shiak Ni is urging the government to issue strict warnings against all MPs who resort to extremist remarks and sentiments, for the betterment of a progressive governance.

“The government of the day must not condone and permit extremists to continue to say whatever they like or do whatever they like which disrupts harmony and unity in the country,” she said in a statement today.

Voon said the irresponsible and insensitive remarks against the Bible by PAS’ Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh had sparked serious public outcry and unrest.

“Many parties which include civil societies and church groups had called on the MP concerned to retract the said statement and to issue an apology on the matter,” she said, adding that it was understood that police reports had been made over the remarks.

She further questioned whether it was necessary to resort to ‘accuse, insult and degrade’ other faiths in the course of performing the duty as MP.

Voon reminded that the Speaker of Parliament Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun had in fact, in July, warned all MPs against the use of racist, seditious, rude, insensitive, extreme and sexists remarks in Parliament and stern actions will be taken against those who used it.

“Today, the Pasir Puteh MP concerned has yet to apologise despite repeated calls from the public and in the circumstances, we urge the Royal Malaysia Police to do what is necessary and due,” she said.