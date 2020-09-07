Court of Appeal hearing over Sabah assembly dissolution continues tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 7): The Court of Appeal today adjourned to noon tomorrow the resumption of hearing of an appeal over the dissolution of the Sabah legislative assembly on July 30.

Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who chaired a three-panel bench, adjourned the hearing as the parties to the case had lengthy submissions to make.

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and 32 other assemblymen are appealing against a Kota Kinabalu High Court decision dismissing their application for leave for a judicial review to challenge the decision of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to dissolve the assembly.

Justice Abdul Karim, who presided over the appeal with Justices Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Datuk Supang Lian, set the resumption of hearing for noon as the panel had another case to hear in the morning.

The court is hearing submissions from counsel Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin, who is representing the 33 assemblymen; Sabah Attorney-General Brenndon Keith Soh, who is acting for Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin; and counsel Datuk Cyrus Das, who is appearing for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and the state government.

Firoz completed his submission today and Cyrus, who began submitting today, will continue tomorrow.

Senior Federal Counsel Suzana Atan is appearing for the Election Commission (EC).

Following the dissolution of the state assembly, the EC set Sept 12 for nomination and Sept 26 for polling in the 16th Sabah state election. – Bernama