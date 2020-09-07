Court of Appeal hearing submissions on appeal over Sabah assembly dissolution

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 7): The Court of Appeal, which sat at about 10.30 am today, was still hearing submissions as at 2.30 pm on an appeal over the dissolution of the Sabah legislative assembly on July 30.

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and 32 other assemblymen had appealed against a Kota Kinabalu High Court decision dismissing their application for leave for a judicial review to challenge the decision of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to dissolve the assembly.

A three-panel bench led by Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil is hearing the appeal. The two other judges are Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Datuk Supang Lian.

Counsel Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin is representing the 33 assemblymen.

Musa was present in court with several of the other assemblymen.

Sabah Attorney General Brenndon Keith Soh is representing Tun Juhar; counsel Datuk Cyrus Das, for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and the Sabah State Government while Senior Federal Counsel Suzana Atan is appearing for the Election Commission (EC).

The EC has fixed Sept 12 as the nomination day and Sept 26 for polling. – Bernama