Covid-19: Sarawak marks 8th consecutive day of zero new positive cases, Bintulu now green zone

KUCHING: Sarawak today recorded its eighth consecutive days of no new Covid-19 positive cases, announced Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“This means the total number of accumulated cases in Sarawak is still at 699, a very nice figure. We hope it stays that way,” he said during a press conference today.

At the same time, Uggah said Bintulu is now categorised as Green Zone after no new cases from the district more than 14 days. Kuching remains as Yellow Zone.

He said five patients have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from the hospital, where three are from the Bintulu Hospital and two from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). This makes the cumulative total of recovery and discharged cases in the state at 674 or 96.42 per cent.

Six active cases are still being treated as of today, he added, where four are in Bintulu Hospital, one in SGH and one in Miri Hospital.

The death toll remains at 19, as no deaths were reported today.

Meanwhile, three person-under-investigation (PUI) cases have been recorded today, where one is still awaiting lab test results.

SDMC also recorded 47 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making it a total of 617 cases being quarantined in 12 hotels across the state.

There are 281 PUS cases in Kuching, Miri (139), Bintulu (75), Limbang (19) and Sibu (103).