Dewan Negara to debate Philippines claim to Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The Dewan Negara has allowed for discussion this afternoon an urgent motion on the Philippine claim to Sabah, said Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

He said the motion will be debated in accordance with Standing Orders 17(3), with the proposer allowed to speak for up to 30 minutes and for the government side to reply within a similar time period.

Rais said he considered the motion and found that it fulfilled the criteria to be allowed for debate, namely that the matter is definite, urgent and of public importance. – Bernama