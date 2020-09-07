EPF extends compulsory contribution date for employers

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will be extending the date for employers to remit their mandatory contribution for the months of September to December this year, from the 15th of the month to the 30th of each month, respectively.

The EPF has previously extended the contribution payment date for April to August, which was aimed to alleviate the burden of employers due to the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to pursue this flexibility is in line with the government’s recent announcement to extend the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) until Dec 31, it said in a statement today.

Employers can make the contribution payments through the i-Akaun (Employer) portal on the EPF website, Internet banking, or at appointed banks. – Bernama