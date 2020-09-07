Jalan Lukut Penyulau in Kanowit impassable to vehicles

KANOWIT: Jalan Lukut Penyulau near here was hit by flood yesterday, with water level rising up to three feet high.

According to the Kanowit Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station, the road was rendered impassable to vehicles. Another road, Jalan Rantau Kemiding, was under about one foot of flood water but was passable by vehicles.

In a press statement, the Kanowit Bomba station said it had despatched a team to monitor the flood situation in the affected areas.

“They are patrolling around the areas and the residents are advised to stay vigilant. No rescue or evacuation operation has been carried out because the situation in the affected areas is under control,” the statement added.