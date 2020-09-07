Longhouse chiefs told to be responsible leaders

MARUDI: Newly appointed headmen here are told to be responsible leaders by managing their longhouses properly and working together with each other as the ‘ears and eyes’ of the government for the betterment of their people.

Deputy State Legislative Assembly Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala gave this advice when speaking at the Merdeka @ Community programme for Mulu organised by Baram Information Department at Baram Civic Centre here yesterday.

The Mulu assemblyman said he appreciated the efforts of some longhouse headmen who performed their duties with dedication and commitment even before they received their letters of appointment.

“We should thank our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for considering the appointment of more than 1,000 headmen recently though the procedure is that only a longhouse with at least 20 doors (units) is entitled to have a Tuai Rumah. But our Chief Minister is very smart in solving this matter,” he said.

At the function, Gerawat presented appointment letters to 11 new headmen for Mulu constituency.

On the Merdeka @ Community programme, he said it was to remind the people of the nation’s independence and to celebrate the harmonious relationship between people of various races and religions in the country.

Later, he presented MRP cheques totalling RM213,000 to 10 village security and development committees (JKKK) and associations in the constituency.

Among the recipients were JKKK Rumah Michael Selangor, JKKK Rumah Adam (both receiving RM20,000), JKKK Rumah Vincent Kiu (RM15,000), Urusetia Saudara Kita Marudi (RM3,500), BMC Chung Hua Marudi (RM35,000), JKKK Rumah Sg Ridan A (RM48,000), JKKK Rumah Jipun (RM45,000), JKKK Sumping Linei (RM15,000), JKKK Rumah Jimbau (RM50,000), JKKK Rumah Keir Sulang (RM23,000) and JKKK Kampung Lubok Nibong (RM4,000).

The new Tuai Rumah who received their appointment letters were Adam Ongie (Sg Nawang), Anja Itam (Sg Selejau), Dee Pagun (Ulu Ridan), Gau Baong (Stapang D), Gerinang Kam (Logan Tasong), Jipun Jantan (Sg Gaong), Pree Randi (Sg Sengkabang), Tommy Sunting (Sg Pasir), Vincent Kiu (Tanjung Opar), William Endak (Jalan Bukit Engkabang) and Lajang Manggie (Sg Linei, Tutoh).

Among those present were senior information officer Mohamad Shahrizan Putit, assistant development officer Norlila Ulis and marudi information chief Zaini Morshidi.