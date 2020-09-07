Malaysia Airlines offers fixed fare deals for economy class

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): Malaysia Airlines Bhd is offering customers more reasons to travel with its latest fixed fare deals on all economy class seats to domestic destinations as demand for domestic travel starts to show a positive trend.

From Sept 8 to 13, customers will be able to book their one-way all-in fare to all domestic destinations for immediate travel until Dec 16, 2020, via the airline’s official website, mobile app or its appointed agents.

The deals on all economy class seats provide the flexibility for customers to book their trip based on their travel needs and preferences, priorities and purchasing capabilities.

“Passengers will have access to the three unique fare options (Lite, Basic, Flex) that come with different benefits such as baggage allowance, seat selection and priority services,” it said in a statement today.

All passengers irrespective of their fare category will continue to enjoy the privileges and services of a premier full-service carrier, with cabin baggage of up to seven kg, complimentary snacks/meals and beverages as well as access to the specially curated Malaysia Airlines in-flight entertainment system.

Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said with its fixed fare deals, MAB hopes to further boost domestic travel with over 300,000 seats on offer.

The airline has noticed an excellent appetite for domestic travel since the Recovery Movement Control Order phase, with the highest bookings recorded during the long Merdeka weekend.

“This positive development has translated to over 500 per cent increase in our flight bookings domestically. Additionally, our tour operating arm, MHholidays, has also shown an upward trend with holiday packages sold more than 300 per cent from our target,” he said.

The encouraging improvements were seen especially in locations which offer natural attractions like islands, beaches, highlands or forests including Penang, Langkawi and Johor Bahru.

To accommodate the increase in passenger travel, Malaysia Airlines will be increasing its capacity from October 2020 for some key routes including Kota Kinabalu, Langkawi, Labuan Johor Bahru and Kuching. – Bernama