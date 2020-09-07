MoE working with S’wak govt to ensure full electricity supply for rural schools

KUCHING: There are 350 schools in Sarawak experiencing electricity supply issues, said Deputy Education Minister I Muslimin Yahaya.

He said out of the total, 128 schools will be implemented by the Sarawak government involving an allocation of RM50 million.

“On the other hand, a total of 95 schools will be handled by the Public Works Department (JKR) Malaysia through an allocation from the Ministry of Education,” he said in response to a question by Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol at the Dewan Negara session in Kuala Lumpur today.

He said the Ministry of Education has collaborated with the Sarawak government in implementing the electricity supply connection project to the public grid.

“This project is to ensure that schools in the interiors of Sarawak will receive full electricity supply facility.

“Based on the assessment carried out by the Sarawak government through Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), a total of 128 schools have been identified to be located within a distance of less than 1km from the main electricity pole,” he said.

He also said a total of RM50 million has been allocated under this project and will be implemented through several phases.

“For Phase 1, which started in October 2019, a total of 15 schools have completed the connection work to the grid line in February this year,” he added.

To Rita’s question on why SK Dijih, Selangau is not connected to the existing electricity grid along Jalan Dijih, Muslimin said the primary school is parked under the next phase which will be finalised by SEB.

“However, if it is not implemented by SEB within the stipulated time, the Ministry of Education will carry out the connection under the genset (generators) maintenance and diesel supply contract that is being implemented by JKR.

“We at the ministry are always committed to the need to generate basic facilities to ensure the safety and comfort of students and all educators throughout the country,” he said.