New association tasked with empowering more Orang Ulu women

MIRI: The newly-registered Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM) has been called to increase its membership to enable it to empower more Orang Ulu women.

In highlighting this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the setting up of the association was appropriate as it played a key role in the Orang Ulu community.

“We all need to help one another, if not we will be left behind in this modern and challenging era. But I must say, now we are not left behind as we are at par with other races in Sarawak,” he said in his address for PWOUM’s ‘International Women’s Day Dinner’ at Dynasty Hotel on Saturday, which also served to mark the association’s official registration with the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Adding on, Dennis advised the association to focus more on building up women in their careers as well as talents, and not to allow itself to be used to spread negativity.

“There are associations that spread negativity. Such a thing not only damages the initial roles of an association, but also has no benefit for the members,” he pointed out.

He called upon PWOUM to work closely with other Orang Ulu associations such as the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak Malaysia (Forum) and also other Orang Ulu sub-ethnic groups.

“Miri is an Orang Ulu city because this is where the various Orang Ulu sub-groups can be found in large numbers. So go do a membership drive and recruit as many members as you can. By doing this, you can reach out to more women and play your role to empower them,” he said.

Meanwhile Dennis, who is also Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman, advised PWOUM to set up platforms to promote Orang Ulu traditional products and crafts. He said these platforms could be a good tourist attraction, and also be place for those with talents in the industry, especially among those living in the interior areas, to market their products.

“There are a lot of opportunities through this association, as long as you make it run properly. The committee must work together in order to ensure that the association runs accordingly and all records are in order,” he remarked.

He pointed out that the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road and Miri-Melinau (Mulu)-Long Lama road projects, which are in the pipeline, would create numerous opportunities for residents in the area once completed, as both would pass through Long Lama.

“So, my plan as an assemblyman, if I’m still in the position after this coming (state) election, is to make Long Lama a hub for people to buy genuine Orang Ulu traditional crafts. I’m talking about local-made crafts, not those bought from Indonesia and resold here.

“I’m telling you this now so that all of you, especially those from Baram, can start planning and take advantage of this opportunity,”_he said.

Meanwhile, PWOUM chairwoman Kijan Toynbee, who spoke earlier, disclosed that the association was officially registered with RoS on July 9 this year.

“We must thank YB Dennis for this, because this was made possible with encouragement and support from him throughout the years. He saw the potential in our association

“He has always been there to lend his help. Therefore, on behalf of PWOUM, I want to put it on record that we support him to continue holding his position as (Telang Usan) assemblyman for many more years to come,” she said.

Later, Dennis pledged an allocation of RM10,000 for the PWOUM to run its activities.