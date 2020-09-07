No trademark on the term ‘reformasi’ – Saifuddin

KOTA KINABALU: The term ‘reformasi’ in politics does not only belong to one particular group, and anyone can use it within different contexts and priorities, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the struggle of bringing about reforms was time immemorial and not merely created 20 years ago, with Sabah’s history also filled with reform movements.

“That is why we always try to cooperate among groups that want to serve the community in the best way possible,” he said at a press conference after chairing a joint meeting with the heads of departments and agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia in Sabah here yesterday.

Saifuddin said ‘moderation’ is key for a multi-ethnic and multicultural country like Malaysia in order to create a balanced society and to avoid radicalism. – Bernama