Old Josephians Association appeals for contribution to restoration fund

KUCHING: Old Josephians’ Association’s president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is appealing to all fellow Josephians and corporate entities to contribute to SMK St Joseph Mill Hill Block restoration fund.

In a statement, the association said RM4,742 was raised from 350 participants in the recent Virtual Ora Et Labora Run 2020.

The amount was handed over by organising chairman of the run Jason Yeo to acting chairman of the school management board Christopher Chua witnessed by former board member Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Dr George Chan and others during a dinner last Friday.

“The project costs RM5.5 million and RM2.5 million was raised last year. The school is in need of another RM3 million and we are going all out on the second donation drive.”

Any individual or group of Josephians who raise RM100,000 for the fund will have a classroom named after them, subject to approval of the name by the school management board with nine classrooms available. Four have been taken up.

To contribute, deposit in favour of SJS Mill Hill Block Restoration, Maybank account 511113526004.

Send banking information by email to [email protected]m for a receipt.

“We also have a list of items for the restored classrooms with cost for consideration when making a contribution,” added the statement.

For further enquiries, call the school at 082-240885.

The restoration which started last month is expected to be completed by January 2021.