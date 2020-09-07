Over 1,000 families expected to benefit from RES projects in Tamin constituency – Gira

SIBU (Sept 7): The three Rural Electrification Scheme (RES) projects in Tamin state constituency costing RM34.2 million are expected to benefit 1,018 families from 60 longhouses when the projects are completed by March next year, said Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira.

“These projects will be implemented in Sekuau/Oya/Pakoh to benefit 16 longhouses, costing RM12.4 million, Balingian, which will benefit 23 longhouses with a cost of RM7.8 million and Selangau to benefit 21 longhouses, costing RM14.7 million,” he told The Borneo Post when asked on the RES projects being implemented in Tamin state constituency.

Gira took the opportunity to appeal to the contractors, who were awarded the projects in March this year to complete their work according to the schedule.

He also requested the local folk to cooperate with contractors and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) during the construction period.

Meanwhile, Gira officiated at the opening of newly completed gravel road and earth breaking ceremony for rural electricity supply to Rh Nuyah, Batang Oya in Selangau last Saturday.

He said the road was completed in two phases.

“The earth road was completed in June 2018 (for phase 1) and phase 2, which involved upgrading earth to gravel (road) and completed Dec last year.

“This project was funded under Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) with a total cost of RM800,000 and Public Works Department (JKR) as implementation agency to supervise the project,” he explained.