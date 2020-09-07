PBB women’s wing out to teach voters how to spot GPS’ hornbill logo

KUCHING (Sept 7): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has been working hard to promote Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) hornbill logo among its supporters amid concern that there could be confusion with Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) logo at the polling booth.

PBB wanita chief Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said she could understand that loyal supporters of GPS might still look for ‘Dacing’, or the ‘scale’ symbol of GPS’ predecessor, Barisan Nasional, in the polls and be confused by PBK’s logo, which also features the hornbill.

As such, she said the party had been going all-out to educate the people on the ground about the GPS logo as it would be used for the first time in the next state election.

“When we promote our GPS logo to our people, we emphasize that ours has the letters ‘G, P and S’ clearly shown as part and parcel of our logo. That is the big difference,” she said in a statement today.

Fatimah said wherever the PBB Wanita movement went or organised programmes, they would wear the GPS uniform, distribute GPS flags, and flyers on how to vote on the ballot paper.

“There are a few differences between our GPS logo and PBK logo. The most obvious difference is ours has GPS letters clearly shown below the hornbill,” she said.

GPS consists of PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Last Saturday, the Election Commission (EC), when asked about the confusion that might arise from the two logos, said they had approved GPS’ and PBK’s symbols and they were allowed to be used for any election.

Its Corporate Communication Unit in Putrajaya told The Borneo Post that the symbols were approved in accordance with the provisions of sub-regulation 11(2) (c) of the Elections (Conduct Of Elections) Regulations 1981.