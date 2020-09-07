RM1,000 compound issued to 33 individuals in Kuching for flouting RMCO SOP

KUCHING: Another 33 individuals were slapped with RM1,000 compound each for failing to comply to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Acting Kuching district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the compounds were issued during inspections conducted by the police in Kuching city from Sept 4 to 6.

“Out of the total number of individuals, 27 were males and the remaining six were females.

“The inspections were conducted separately by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) monitoring team involving locations around Kuching waterfront, entertainment premises in Jalan Ang Cheng Ho and vehicle accessory premises in Jalan Song,” he said in a statement today.

In the statement, Merbin stressed that stern action should be taken on individuals flouting the SOP during the RMCO period.

He added that monitoring and inspection by PDRM were conducted continuously to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The compounds issued to the individuals must be settled at the District Health Office (PKD) within 14 days,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said there were several members of the public were found to be stubborn and having no regards to the RMCO SOP compliance despite countless reminders through mass media and electronic.

As such, he appealed to the public to adhere to the SOP as the police would not hesitate to issue compounds to individuals flouting the SOP.

“Any individuals who are unwell and are showing symptoms are required to undergo health screening. Physical distancing of one metre should also be practised,” he advised.