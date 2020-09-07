Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 built for work, play and more

KUCHING: Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are 5G-enabled, with a large screen that’s loaded with all the tools needed to unleash for creativity, entertainment and productivity.

Packed with cutting-edge features and seamlessly integrated into the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ feature a new-and-improved S Pen, a stunning display and a suite of creativity features.

Powerful processing, an expanded keyboard and upgraded versions of Samsung DeX allow users to get more work done in less time with a PC-like experience. With ultra-fast 5G connectivity, users can enjoy uninterrupted mobile gaming and high-definition streaming.

Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Colours: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Bronze (S7+)

Screen size: 11 inch (S7), 12.4 inch (S7+)

Dimension: 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm (S7), 185.0 x 285.0 x 5.7mm (S7+)

Battery capacity: 8,000mAh (S7), 10,090mAh (S7+)

RAM, Storage: 6GB+128GB (S7), 8GB+256GB (S7+)

Micro SD Card: Up to 1TB

The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+’s productivity features are powered by the latest next-generation processor. The processor’s CPU, GPU and NPU deliver enhanced performance, ensuring smooth and seamless multi-tasking.

Building on almost a decade of design and technical innovation, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ come with an improved S Pen right in the box. Engineered with a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, the S Pen offers a natural writing and drawing experience. Combined with the display’s refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the S Pen’s biggest leap in responsiveness to date reduces lag significantly, allowing you to write with life-like precision and accuracy when you’re taking notes during an important call.

The all-new Samsung Notes is a powerful complement to the upgraded S Pen. Elevate your notetaking with easy PDF import and annotation, as well as the ability to write, type and draw in the same area.

Enhanced Multi-Active Window on Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ now lets users open and run up to three apps simultaneously. With App pair, users can even tie up to three apps together for simultaneous launch to save time. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ also come with edge screen, similar to the feature on Galaxy smartphones, providing quick access to most used apps.

Working across operating systems has never been more convenient than on the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. Samsung’s close partnership with Microsoft brings big benefits to Galaxy device users. Quickly sync your Samsung Notes with Microsoft OneNote and Outlook.

Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11 inch LTPS TFT display and Tab S7+ features a one-of-a-kind 12.4 inch Super AMOLED display – both supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture. Combined with quad speakers sound by AKG. The SGS-certified displays on Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are comfortable to the eyes with low blue light emission. With up to 120Hz refresh rate, users can enjoy smooth scrolling when scanning through social media feed.

Available for the first time on an Android tablet, the popular drawing app Clip Studio Paint is the preferred platform for digital artists and comes preloaded on the Galaxy S7 and S7+. A six-month free offer to Clip Studio Paint EX, the premium version of the app, will be available as an exclusive to all Galaxy users. This version will gives access to advanced design features, including multi-page management, the ability to extract lines from 3D data, and more.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are designed to help you work effortlessly across your Galaxy devices. By syncing with Samsung Cloud, memos and notes drafted with Samsung Notes on the tablets are instantly available on your Galaxy smartphone and PCs.

Available in three statement colors – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze – the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are now available for purchase in Malaysia.