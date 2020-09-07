Second Batang Lupar bridge to generate economic spin-offs benefiting Simanggang town

SRI AMAN: The Simanggang townsfolk should be able to enjoy the economic spin-offs from the second Batang Lupar bridge, which should reach completion soon, said Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

He believed that the main beneficiary would be the business community, in view of the town’s strategic location as a stopover for the inter-district

travellers.

“The second Batang Lupar bridge is now under construction. Once completed, it would make Simanggang town a focal point for travellers who are using the bridge to go to Betong Division.

“There is also the second link road being built to connect Sebuyau, Lingga and Simanggang. This project is funded fully by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led government, and it shows our commitment to provide another road network to supplement the Pan Borneo Highway,” said Harden, who is Simanggang assemblyman.

Based on past media reports, the RM60-million project would comprise the construction of a bridge mean to connect Jalan Merdeka in Kampung Hilir, Sri Aman town to Betong.

Additionally, an access road would also be built to link Sebuyau, Lingga and Simanggang.

Harden was in town yesterday to take part in two ‘gotong royong’ (work parties) – one at Taman Harmoni Melayu, and the other at RPR Phase II, Taman Sentosa Indah.

In his remarks, he commended the organisers for conducting the programme that not only meant to clean up their respective neighbourhoods, but also to foster better relations between the residents.